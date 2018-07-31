Armed homeowner shot by Colorado police after killing intruder

AURORA, CO – Two men were killed Monday night in Aurora – an armed homeowner killed an intruder before he was fatally shot by an officer moments later.

KDVR reports police were called to a home early Monday morning after receiving a call about an intruder. When they arrived, they heard shots fired from inside the home. They encountered an armed man when they entered, and one of the officers fatally shot him.

But it turns out that man actually lived at the home.

“Just devastating. He was our neighbor. My dad knows him. He is very friendly, you know. Every time we’ve seen him he’d wave,” one neighbor said.

Officers later found the intruder dead on the bathroom floor. Police say the resident shot him.

Authorities tell KDVR they also found a juvenile inside the home who was seriously injured by the intruder. The child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

“This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a statement. “We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time.”

