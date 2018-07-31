45 people arrested in second phase of methamphetamine crackdown in Kokomo

Photo Gallery
KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo announced dozens of arrests in a massive drug roundup aimed at curbing the spread of methamphetamine in the area.
Operation Law and Order Part 2 began on June 19 as a follow up to May’s Operation Law and Order. Officers arrested nearly 50 suspected drug dealers and users on arrest warrants and through serving search warrants.
Phase One of the operation led to 15 arrests during a series of raids in May. The second phase netted 45 arrests, and authorities believe more arrests are forthcoming.
The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 2 pounds of meth, more than 11 pounds of marijuana, a smaller amount of heroin and more than 200 syringes. In addition, investigators also recovered more than 300 pills plus digital scales, paraphernalia and firearms—including an AK-47 and some handguns.
Authorities said the operation is primarily aimed at methamphetamine dealers, since meth proliferation is an ongoing problem in the community—especially among those who turn to methamphetamine to avoid heroin withdrawals.
Some of the suspects face neglect of a dependent charges after children were found at the scene of drug raids.
Kokomo police think this recent round of investigations, combined with the results of the springtime federal probe that netted 15 arrests, 17 pounds of meth, 24 guns and $37,000 in cash, has hurt the Howard County drug trade because confiscations, arrests and overdoses are down.
“We’re certainly going to be diligent with any leads that come out of these cases, any informants that are developed from these arrests, and I would anticipate additional arrests as a result of that,” said Capt. Tonda Cockrell with the Kokomo Police Department.
“There’s a lot of help here in Kokomo on how to address addiction and families to support that, but hopefully our efforts are forcing people in that direction to realize that jail is not the direction you want to take,” Cockrell said.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Richard Mann- Drug warrant- 2 Counts of Dealing Meth – Level 2 Felonies
- Jamie Nussbaum- Drug Warrant – 1 Count of Dealing Meth- Level 3 Felony
- Michel Bradley, Jr. – Drug Warrant – 2 Counts of Dealing Meth – Level 3 Felonies, 1 Count Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felony, 1 count Dealing Schedule 1,2,3 Controlled Substance – Level 5 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent – Level 5 Felony
- Amanda Parks – Drug Warrant- 1 count Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felony
- Tyler French – Drug warrant- 1 count Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felony
- Matthew Day – Drug Warrant – 2 Counts Dealing Schedule 1,2,3 Controlled Substance – Level 4 and 5 Felonies, Dealing Meth – Level 5 Felony, Dealing Heroin – Level 4 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent – Level 5 Felony
- Ashleigh Cleaver- Drug Warrant- Dealing Meth – Level 3 Felony and Conspiracy to Deal Meth – Level2 Felony
- Ron Frakes – Drug warrant- 3 Counts Dealing Meth, Sight Charge – 1 count Possession of Meth – Level 6 Felony
- David Bowers – Drug Warrant – 1 Count Conspiracy to Deal Meth – Level 2 Felony, Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felony, Sight Charge – Dealing Meth – Level 3 Felony, Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Meth – Level 5 Felonies, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felonies and recovered one handgun
- Kathy Hunter- Sight Charge – Possession of Meth – Level 6 Felony and Possession of Marijuana
- Dallas Milton – Neglect Warrants – Possession of 1,2,3 Controlled Substance
- Bradley Bates – Drug Warrants and sight charge Possession of Meth – Level 6 Felony
- Virgil Pyle- Sight Charge – Possession of Narcotic Drug – Level 6 Felony
- David Lawson- Sight Charge – Possession of Syringe- Level 6 Felony
- Kaleb Nutter – Drug Warrant – 1 Count Dealing Meth – Level 3 Felony, 1 Count Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felony, Sight Charge – Possession of Meth – Level 5 Felony and recovered a handgun
- Eugene Lee – Drug Warrant – 5 Counts of Dealing Heroin, Dealing Cocaine, Dealing Marijuana, Dealing Schedule 1, 2, 3 Controlled Substance, recovered scales during warrant arrest
- Chasity Soos – Drug Warrant- 1 Count Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felony, 1 Count Dealing Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony Sight Charges – Possession of Meth – Level 3 Felony
- Andrea Creitz – Drug warrant- 2 Counts Dealing Meth – Level 2 Felonies
- Logan Barnett – Drug Warrant – Sight charge for Possession of Meth – Level 5 Felony
- Brian Shackelford – Sight charge – Possession of Meth – Level 3 Felony and recovered handgun
- Thomas Ohmer, Jr. – Drug warrant – 1 Count Dealing 1,2,3 Controlled Substance
- Jeremy King – Drug Warrant – Dealing Meth Level 5, Sight Charge – Possession of Meth – Level 6 Felony
- Danny Walker – FTA Warrant- Sight Charge of Possession of Meth – Level 6, Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony
- Julie Walker- Sight charges- Violation of Legend Drug Act and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Tiffany Reed- PTR Warrant- Sight Charges – Possession of Meth – Level 5 Felony, False Informing, and Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felonies
- Jamie Reed – PTR Warrant
- Nate Riley- Sight Charges- Dealing Marijuana – Level 6 Felonies, Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony and recovered AK-47 and Handguns
- Sharika Gordon – Sight Charges – Dealing Marijuana – Level 6 Felony and Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony
- Andrew Waits- Drug Warrant – 2 Counts Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felonies, Sight Charge – Possession of Meth – Level 6 Felony
- Ricardo Espinoza – Drug Warrant – 2 Counts Dealing Meth – Level 4 Felonies, Sight Charge – Possession of Meth – Level 5 Felony
- Allison Langley – Sight charge – Possession of Meth – Level 5 Felony
- Ryan Colburn- Warrant for Battery Resulting in Injury
- Elizabeth Allen – Drug Warrant – Dealing Heroin – Level 4 Felony – Sight Charges – Possession of Heroin Level 6 Felony and Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felony
- Kyle Allen- Sight Charge- Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felony
- Shawnee Carter – Revoke Warrant – Sight Charges – Possession of Heroin – Level 6 Felony and Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felony
- Chris Minniear – Sight Charges – Possession of Heroin – Level 6 Felony and Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felony
- Paula Mashburn – Drug Warrant – Conspiracy to Deal Meth – Level 2 Felony and Dealing Controlled Substance – Level 4 Felony
- Ron Arnwine- Drug Warrant – Possession of Heroin – Level 6 Felony
- April Arnwine- Drug Warrant
- Tomaj Stitts- Dealing Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth
- Cassandra Stout- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Thomas Wagner- Possession of Meth and Possession of Cocaine
- Tabitha Smith – Possession of Legend Drug and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Stephanie Fewell – Possession of Meth
- Carl Brown, Jr. – Dealing in Cocaine