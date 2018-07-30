× Westfield police searching for 2 men after revealing photo is allegedly taken of woman

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Police Department is searching for two men in connection with a public voyeurism case.

A woman claims one of the men followed her through the Walmart on 151st St. last Monday and took a revealing photo of her as she leaned over.

Officers released photos of the alleged suspect and a man he was with. The suspect can be seen in a green shirt and hat, while the other man was wearing a gray Nike shirt.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or this incident is asked to call the police department at 317-804-3200 or email Officer Steffan Short at sshort@westfield.in.gov.