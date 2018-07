× Tuesday practice at Colts Camp moving indoors, limited to 500 fans

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Soaking rains in Central Indiana are forcing the Colts to move their Tuesday practice indoors at Grand Park, according to team owner Jim Irsay.

TOMORROW MORNING'S PRACTICE (Tuesday)—Our fields are soaked so we will move it indoors. But seating will be limited to 500 fans. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 30, 2018

Practice is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.