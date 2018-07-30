Tracking a soggy start to the work week

Posted 7:14 am, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, July 30, 2018

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will travel over the state today. You will want to have an umbrella during the morning and evening commutes.

A few thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not likely, but an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out south of Indianapolis. The main threats today include gusty winds and heavy downpours within the thunderstorms.

Because of the cloud cover and showers over the area, highs will struggle to rise into the mid-70s this afternoon.

There should be some dry time overnight before another wave of rainfall arrives Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger over the area through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances begin to wind down a bit by Wednesday with drier weather building back into central Indiana on Thursday. Temperatures will become more seasonal at the end of the work week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s