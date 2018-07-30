Tracking a soggy start to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will travel over the state today. You will want to have an umbrella during the morning and evening commutes.

A few thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not likely, but an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out south of Indianapolis. The main threats today include gusty winds and heavy downpours within the thunderstorms.

Because of the cloud cover and showers over the area, highs will struggle to rise into the mid-70s this afternoon.

There should be some dry time overnight before another wave of rainfall arrives Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger over the area through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances begin to wind down a bit by Wednesday with drier weather building back into central Indiana on Thursday. Temperatures will become more seasonal at the end of the work week.