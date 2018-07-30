× Scattered showers are likely Tuesday

On the average with 4.55″ of precipitation, July is our second wettest month of the year. After a dry start to the month, we will end wet.

Scattered showers are likely for the next 48 hours and up to an inch of rain is likely. We may see a few embedded t-storms but we are not expecting anything severe.

High pressure will bring sunny skies and a warming trend later in the week.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday and in the 90s again this weekend.

We have only had eight days this month with temperatures below average.

We have had less than half of our normal summer rainfall.

We have only had nine days this month with measurable rainfall.

Scattered showers are likely Tuesday.

Temperatures will be below average Tuesday.

Scattered showers are likely Wednesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Temperatures will warm up later this week.