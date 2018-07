× Richmond police find body of missing woman inside car at grocery store

RICHMOND, Ind. – One week after a woman was reported missing, her body was found in a grocery store parking lot.

Police found the body of Amanda Reece, 27, inside a car in the parking lot of Needler’s Fresh Market.

She was reported missing on July 23. The Richmond police chief says the case is being treated with caution, but he didn’t say it was a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.