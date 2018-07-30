Marine vet killed by wrong way driver after visiting newborn, wife in hospital

Posted 5:39 pm, July 30, 2018, by

Courtesy GoFundMe

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was returning from a hospital visit with his wife and newborn daughter has died in a head-on car crash on Cape Cod.

Barnstable police say 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, was driving on Route 28 shortly after midnight on Saturday when his SUV collided with a vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, of Fall River, also died in the crash, and a female passenger was seriously injured.

Friends say Quinn, a Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had just spent the evening with his wife, Kara, and their first child, Logan, who had been born on Wednesday.

An online fund set up for the Quinn family has already raised more than $160,000.

