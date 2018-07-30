× List of school start dates for central Indiana districts

Grab your pencils and your books. It’s time to head back to school! Several school districts are already back in session, and even more districts have start dates coming up soon.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

July 25: Perry Township

July 26: Clark-Pleasant, Beech Grove City Schools, Wayne Township

July 30: Warren Township

July 31: Mt. Vernon, Greenwood Community Schools

August 1: Avon Community School Corp., Franklin Township, Elwood Community, Eastern Hancock, Greenfield-Central, Edinburgh, Washington Township, Noblesville Schools, Southwestern Consolidated School Corporation, Anderson Community, Northwestern Con School Corp, Northwest Hendricks Schools

August 2: Center Grove Schools, Decatur Township Schools, Lawrence Township, Brownsburg Community School Corp., Speedway Schools, Pike Township, Shelbyville Central Schools, Indian Creek, Eastern Howard, Shelby Eastern, Cowan Community School Corp, Crothersville Community Schools, Decatur Community Schools, Greensburg Community Schools, Hope Academy, Mooresville Con School Corp, Peru Community Schools, Shenandoah School Corporation

August 3: Mill Creek Community Sch Corp, Mitchell Community Schools, South Putnam Community Schools

August 6: Alexandria Community Sch Corp, Clay Community Schools, , Delaware Community Schools, Eastern Greene Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools, Kokomo School Corporation, Muncie Community Schools, Rossville Com School District, Southern Hancock Co Com Sch Corp, Wes-Del Community Schools

August 7: Blue River Valley Schools, Brownstown Cnt Com Sch Corp, C.A. Beard Memorial School Corp, Cloverdale Community Schools, Frontier School Corporation, Hamilton Heights School Corp, Jennings County Schools, Lafayette School Corporation, New Castle Community Sch Corp, North Montgomery Com Sch Corp, Pioneer Regional School Corp, South Henry School Corp, South Madison Com Sch Corp, Spencer-Owen Community Schools, Western Boone Co. Com Sch Dist, Westfield-Washington Schools, Yorktown Community Schools

August 8: Bartholomew Con School Corp, Batesville Community Sch Corp, Blackford County Schools, Brown County School Corp, Carroll Consolidated Sch Corp, Clinton Central School Corp, Crawfordsville Com Schools, Danville Community School Corp, Fayette County School Corp, Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp., Frankfort Schools, Franklin Community School Corp, Greencastle Community Sch Corp, Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Huntington Co Com Sch Corp, Liberty-Perry Com School Corp, Logansport Community Sch Corp, Madison-Grant United Sch Corp, Mississinewa Com School Corp, Monroe Central School Corp, Monroe County Com Sch Corp, Monroe-Gregg School District, North Miami Community Schools, North Putnam Community Schools, Northwestern School Corp, Oak Hill United School Corp, Randolph Central School Corp, Randolph Eastern School Corp, Richland-Bean Blossom, Richmond Community Schools, Rush County Schools, Sheridan Community Schools, Tri-Central Community Schools Tri-County School Corp, Vigo County School Corp, Western School Corp, Zionsville Community Schools

August 9: Bloomfield School District, Burris Laboratory School, Delphi Community School Corp, Frankton-Lapel Community Schs, Lebanon Community School Corp, Marion Community Schools, Milan Community Schools, North Lawrence Com Schools, Seymour Community Schools, Twin Lakes School Corp, West Lafayette Com School Corp, White River Valley Sch Dist

August 10: Jay School Corp, Tipton Community School Corp

August 13: Eastbrook Community Sch Corp, Martinsville Schools, Tindley Accelerated Schools (Grades 1st, 6th, 9th)

August 14: Carmel Clay Schools, Manchester Community Schools, Tippecanoe School Corp

August 15: Benton Community School Corp, Herron Charter, Taylor Community School Corp

August 16: Tindley Accelerated Schools (Grades 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 10th)

August 20: Indiana School for the Deaf, Tindley Accelerated Schools (Grades 4th, 5th, 8th, 11th, 12th)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

August 7: Scecina Memorial High School

August 8: Roncalli, Bishop Chatard

August 9: Cathedral, Guerin, Brebeuf

August 14: Cardinal Ritter (all grades, but 7th to 9th grade start August 13), Park Tudor

COLLEGES

August 20: Ball State University, Indiana University, Purdue University, Ivy Tech

August 22: Butler University