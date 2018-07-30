ISP trooper gets emotional as colleagues thank him for his service during last call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper’s emotional final call was caught on camera on Friday.

After 38 years with Indiana State Police, Master Trooper Randy Renbarger retired from the force.

Renbarger was first assigned road patrol duties at ISP’s Seymour Post before being transferred to the Redkey District, where he worked until its closing in 2010. Since then, he primarily patrolled in Grant County.

When it came time for Renbarger’s last call, his daughter Danielle captured the moment her father’s colleagues thanked him for his service. One of the officers was even Renbarger’s own son.

“Congratulations, thanks dad,” he can be heard saying.

In the video, which had racked up over 7,000 shares by Monday, Renbarger is clearly emotional about ending his career. His daughter told CBS4 that the trooper was so dedicated to his job that the job became who he is.

“I know my dad’s heart, and I wanted to share the love he has for his colleagues and the community,” said Danielle.