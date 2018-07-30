× Indy man sentenced to 60 years following 2017 sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges relating to a violent sexual assault which occurred in February 2017.

Timothy Patton was found guilty at trial of the following charges; four counts of Rape (Level 1 Felonies), Attempted Rape (Level 1 Felony), Criminal Confinement (Level 5 Felony), Kidnapping (Level 5 Felony), Strangulation (Level 6 Felony), Domestic Battery (Level 6 Felony) and Battery (Level 6 Felony).

In the early morning hours of February 14, 2017, Patton entered his residence in the 1000 block of E. Palmer St. and violently physically and sexually assaulted his live-in girlfriend multiple times.

She was able to escape the residence and go to a nearby gas station to call 911.

“It was only with the unfathomable courage of the survivor to escape, report, and then face her attacker that this conviction was secured,” Prosecutor Curry commented. “Because of her bravery, Mr. Patton will no longer be able to act out his violent and predatory behavior in our community.”

Patton was also sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation.