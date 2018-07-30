LIVE STREAM: Attorney discusses $100M wrongful death lawsuit in Branson duck boat accident

Indiana agency debuts new wine trail for wine-lovers

Posted 9:32 am, July 30, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana has a new wine trail for wine lovers interested in exploring some of the state’s numerous wineries.

The Indiana Grown program that’s run by the State Department of Agriculture has unveiled the new trail featuring 30 locations set amid rolling hills, scenic towns and cities across the state.

Agency director Bruce Kettler says the Indiana Grown Wine Trail is geared toward people who enjoy locally produced wines.

Each participating winery puts its own twist on a variety of wine styles.

Free maps of the trail are available on the Indiana Grown website or at the participating vineyards. Each time a guest visits a location, a stamp will be added to their map. Completed maps can be mailed to Indiana Grown for a free wooden wine stopper.

