I-65 West Street ramps to open ahead of schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said Monday the West Street ramps are reopening to traffic for sections of I-65 downtown.

Drivers will be able to access the West Street ramps and take I-65 northbound or southbound by 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials say closures at 21st Street for southbound will continue, along with Meridian Street for nothbound traffic and on the northwest side at I-65/I-465 for southbound traffic.

The rest of the project is set to be finished by Aug. 5.