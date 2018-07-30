I-65 West Street ramps to open ahead of schedule

Posted 2:08 pm, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 02:09PM, July 30, 2018

Photo courtesy of INDOT.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said Monday the West Street ramps are reopening to traffic for sections of I-65 downtown.

Drivers will be able to access the West Street ramps and take I-65 northbound or southbound by 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials say closures at 21st Street for southbound will continue, along with Meridian Street for nothbound traffic and on the northwest side at I-65/I-465 for southbound traffic.

The rest of the project is set to be finished by Aug. 5.

