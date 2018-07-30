× Fishers police chief resigns following OWI arrest

FISHERS, Ind.– Fishers Police Department Chief Mitch Thompson submitted his resignation Monday following an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Thompson was arrested Friday night after a crash on North Keystone Avenue just before 11 p.m. He was initially placed on administrative leave.

On Monday, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said he and Thompson agreed that he should step down. Fadness issued this statement:

“Today, Chief Thompson and I met and both agree that he must step down as Chief of Police, effective immediately. The events that transpired Friday evening regarding the motor vehicle accident that Chief Thompson was involved in has made his position of leadership untenable. In the coming days, Officer Thompson will be subjected to the statutory disciplinary process afforded public safety personnel under the Merit Commission. It is my expectation that this process will be professional, transparent, and judicious. Please keep the victims of the accident as well as our police department in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward.”

In his resignation letter, Thompson said he recognizes he is “no longer able to effectively lead the agency that I love.”

He expressed regret for his actions and apologized to Fishers police as well as residents. Thompson said he’ll cooperate with investigators and continue to “serve the agency in whatever capacity the future may hold.”

IMPD is investigating the crash and will pass along their findings to prosecutors.