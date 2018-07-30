× Community walk to take place on Friday for mother of three fighting 7-year cancer battle

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– The Plainfield community is coming together to support a woman who has been battling cancer for more than seven years.

On Friday, friends, family and community members will lace up and walk for one of their own as she continues her fight with breast cancer.

Heather Sebanc was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 when she was 34 years old.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Heather’s husband, Donnie. “Having the three boys and what she does with them is amazing. To fight what she fights and to get up every day with the smile on her face is, it’s amazing.”

In 2012, she received clean scans, before finding out she was pregnant with her third son, Benson, in 2014. At 29 weeks, she was told her cancer had returned.

“What does this mean, how does this happen, how was this possible? But yet, that was something I had prayed and prayed and prayed for that possibly it would,” said Heather. So, lots of mixed emotions.”

Benson is now three years old and was born with cystic fibrosis.

“I just have no words for her,” said Heather’s lifelong friend, Jenny Scott. “I don’t know how she does it daily. Nothing scares her or at least she doesn’t show it to us. She just says, ‘this is what it is and this is what we do’ and goes on.”

During her seven-year fight, she also had to deal with esophageal cancer taking her father back in February.

Before his passing, the two sat side by side during chemotherapy.

“I would do anything to feel his hand on my shoulder and hear him tell me that we are going to get through this,” said Heather. “It’s been harder this time without him but we will do what we have to do.”

Heather will continue her chemo treatment and will undergo more scans in September to determine the next course of action.

“Every day when you wake up, life is about choices,” said Heather. “The choices that you make, you can either make an excuse or you can make the best of what God has given you. Every day counts. Every day needs to be a memory made.”

Heather’s friends organized a community walk that will take place on Friday to help the family with medical costs.

The 3K “Walk for Heather” will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hummel Park and will include treats from Frigid Frog, a silent auction and raffle.

To sign up, click here, (you will receive a t-shirt).

You can also sign up on the day of the walk.