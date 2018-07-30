× Bloomington police investigating after man dies in double stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police are investigating a double stabbing in Bloomington that resulted in one death.

At 2:46 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2400 block of West 3rd Street on a report of a fight in progress with a man lying on the ground. A victim in his 20s was found suffering from several stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A second victim, also a man in his 20s, was located in the 500 block of Basswood Drive and also had multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the surviving victim has been uncooperative with investigators. The suspects and victims knew each other, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The victim who died has not been identified.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Bloomington police at 812-339-4477.