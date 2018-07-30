× Ball State makes SAT, ACT testing optional for future applicants

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University will make submitting SAT or ACT scores optional for its next upcoming recruitment class, becoming the first four-year public university in Indiana to do so.

The change will impact future Cardinals who will start classes in the fall of 2019.

Ball State says research shows public colleges across the country see applications increase 11 percent, an increase in graduation rates and more diversity within the student population after they become test-optional.

Last year, BSU had the second largest freshman class in its history.

“If students feel their SAT or ACT test scores don’t represent their academic abilities and decide not to submit them, we’ll holistically consider their academic work and difficulty, extracurricular participation, and any applicant statements or recommendations,” said Dr. Bales. “Our goal at Ball State is to lead students to have successful careers and meaningful lives. This starts by making college education a possibility for more qualified students.”

