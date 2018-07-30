Local community stands with synagogue defaced by anti-Semitic graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - A community plans to rally behind a local synagogue after vandals sprayed anti-Semitic symbols on a shed on their property.

On Monday at 6 p.m., everyone is invited to attend the "Community Solidarity Gathering" which will be held at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla. Faith leaders in central Indiana will speak out against hate after the synagogue discovered a Nazi flag and two iron crosses spray painted on the back wall of their garbage shed.

The congregation's president, Corey Freedman, says they believe the vandalism took place late Friday night into Saturday morning.

He says the act was caught on their security camera and right now they believe multiple people were involved.

“I don’t quite understand why people have that level of hate or believe that sharing those symbols in the way that they did is beneficial to anyone in any way. It’s just demonstrating cold-heartedness – a dark heart and it just needs to be addressed in a way that we eliminate it,” Freedman said.

On Sunday, many elected officials spoke out against the act, including Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Vice President Mike Pence.

The Greater Indianapolis Muslim community also spoke out against the act Monday morning, saying in part, "The use of swastikas is an abhorrent act of hate and bigotry that is deeply offensive and antithetical to our nation’s principles of freedom of religion." They went on to say, "We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters in solidarity during this difficult time and remain committed to working with the Indianapolis Jewish community to combat hate and bigotry in all forms."

Police are still investigating the crime and searching for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.