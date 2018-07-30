× $2,500 reward offered for information regarding anti-Semitic vandalism of Carmel synagogue

CARMEL, Ind. – The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted onto a synagogue in Carmel.

The graffiti, including swastikas and Nazi imagery, was found on a shed at the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla on Saturday.

The president of the congregation, Corey Freedman, believes the vandalism happened late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Since the discovery, many members of the community have rallied around the congregation, including lawmakers calling for hate crime legislation to be passed in Indiana. Currently, the Hoosier State is one of only five states in the U.S. without such a law to allow judges to issue harsher penalties for hate crimes.

“This heinous incident demonstrates, yet again, the need for Indiana to pass a hate crimes law and send the message that Hoosiers will not tolerate crimes targeting people because of who they are,” said Lonnie Nasatir, ADL Midwest Regional Director. “We are working with Carmel Mayor Brainard and Carmel Police Chief Barlow, who have responded swiftly and with great care. We have confidence in their ability and dedication to apprehend those responsible for this appalling crime.”

In 2017, ADL says it recorded a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents nationwide, as well as a 113 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the Midwest region. Vandalism was the second most prevalent type of incident recorded behind anti-Semitic harassment.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call the Carmel Police Department tip hotline at 317-571-2580.