Mother, boyfriend arrested after Madison County baby’s death ruled homicide

Posted 6:44 pm, July 29, 2018, by

File photo

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A 23-month-old baby died Saturday morning and authorities have ruled her death a homicide.

Olivia Paisley Hudson was pronounced dead after her mother reportedly drove her to St. Vincent in Anderson before 7 a.m.

According to an autopsy, Hudson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries with two liver lacerations that caused internal bleeding.

The mother and her boyfriend have reportedly been arrested on the preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

