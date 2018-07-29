Increasing chance for rain to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana should see mainly dry conditions throughout the day Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will climb to near 80°.

By mid-late afternoon a few sprinkles may start to fall. By late afternoon/early evening a few scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, will be possible.

The coverage of rainfall should be confined to 20%-30% of central Indiana. In other words, not everyone will have rain Sunday.

Looking closer at the hour-by-hour probabilities shows the probability of rain peaks around 30% between 2pm and 6pm Sunday afternoon. That means that there is a 70% probability rain will not fall.

We will have better chances for rain as we go through the day Monday, especially Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Indianapolis could use the rain. Through Saturday, July 28, the capital city is running a near 3" deficit for precipitation on the year. Computer models suggest 1" to 2" of rain over the next seven days, however I think this is likely heavy handed by the computer models. In fact, for the last two weeks they have been suggesting 1" to 2" of rain for the next seven day period. That has yet to happen.

Once we get passed Wednesday data suggests temperatures will start to climb. Highs in the middle to upper 80°s looks probable. Heading in to the weekend humidity should start to climb taking the heat index back in to the 90°s.