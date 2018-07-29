IN Focus: Watson won’t support Pelosi to remain in leadership

Posted 8:45 am, July 29, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Congressional candidate Liz Watson (D-IN9) is the latest Democrat to announce they won't be supporting House minority leader Nancy Pelosi to remain in leadership.

If elected, Watson says she would vote for someone new "because we need new leadership in Washington."

Fellow Democratic candidate Mel Hall (D-IN2) also said last week that he would not support Pelosi to remain in her leadership role.

Watson says she would like to see "someone from the Midwest" rise into a leadership role, but didn't suggest anyone specific.

Watson is running against freshman Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN), who won the district by double digits in 2016.

Hall is running against Rep. Jackie Walorski in Indiana's second congressional district.

Both races were recently shifted to "leans Republican," with Hall and Watson each raising large sums of money in their quest to unseat the incumbents in their respective districts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s