IN Focus: Watson won’t support Pelosi to remain in leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Congressional candidate Liz Watson (D-IN9) is the latest Democrat to announce they won't be supporting House minority leader Nancy Pelosi to remain in leadership.

If elected, Watson says she would vote for someone new "because we need new leadership in Washington."

Fellow Democratic candidate Mel Hall (D-IN2) also said last week that he would not support Pelosi to remain in her leadership role.

Watson says she would like to see "someone from the Midwest" rise into a leadership role, but didn't suggest anyone specific.

Watson is running against freshman Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN), who won the district by double digits in 2016.

Hall is running against Rep. Jackie Walorski in Indiana's second congressional district.

Both races were recently shifted to "leans Republican," with Hall and Watson each raising large sums of money in their quest to unseat the incumbents in their respective districts.