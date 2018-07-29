IN Focus: Brooks discusses tariffs, Trump & Russia

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss a number of issues in the news, including the Indiana impact of the President’s tariffs, some good news for the economy, and the multiple controversies swirling around the White House which could threaten the Republican majorities in Congress in this year’s midterm elections.

In the video above, Rep. Brooks is asked about her position on the tariffs and whether she still has confidence in the President.

In the video below, Brooks talks about her recent trip to the US-Mexico border in the wake of the family separation crisis, and this past week’s deadline to reunite migrant families that had been separated.

