Flag Football World Championships hosted by Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Flag Football World Championships were held in Westfield over the weekend.

More than 200 teams from across the U.S. and a few teams from other countries competed for a chance to win a large cash prize.

Charles Davis, one of the co-founders of the tour says he wanted to bring it to Indianapolis because it is a central location.

“We thought it was a great geographic location and we were blessed to have the opportunity to work with Grand Park in Hamilton County and now we’re here,” Davis said.

The event is free and open to the public.