× Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered at Carmel synagogue

CARMEL, Ind. – Authorities in Carmel are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found Sunday morning at a synagogue.

Officials say a structure at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, located in the 3000 block of West 116th St., was spray painted with a Nazi flag and other symbols.

They believe the crime was committed on Saturday.

Mayor Jim Brainard released a statement saying:

“I strongly condemn the actions of those responsible for defacing a structure at the local Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel. There is no place for this kind of hatred in Carmel and it does not reflect the respectful and welcoming nature of the vast majority of our residents who come from many different cultural and faith backgrounds.” He continued, “As we are reminded each year during our city’s Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony, we must never forget and never stop fighting against the hatred that led to the murder of 6 million Jews. These images that represent the ideas that led to those crimes are not reflective of what our City stands for.”

Mayor Brainard said when apprehended, those responsible will be held accountable.

Shaarey Tefilla Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow released the following statement:

“We are deeply disappointed in the horrific vandalism that occurred at our Congregation,” “Intolerance, hatred, and violent acts against Jews are significant realities today. The response to this heinous act affirms that America is collectively outraged at these hateful acts in our neighborhoods.”

The Carmel Police Department is investigating, if you know anything please call 317-571-2500.