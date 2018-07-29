× 3 adults, 1 child survive Illinois plane crash

COLUMBIA, IL – A small plane crashed outside of Columbia, Ill. near Route 3 and Palmer Road on Sunday morning.

Deputy Chief of Columbia Police Jason Donjon said three adults and one child under the age of 10 were on board the plane when it crashed. All four people have been transported to nearby hospitals.

All four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The plane, a fixed wing single-engine Piper Aircraft, knocked down a power line when it crashed and parts of Illinois are without power.

The crash site is a mile away from Sackman Airfield. Witnesses told News 4 that the plane flew out of the small airport and was flying extremely low before it crashed.

“We got called for a plane crash and the power out in the north end of town so when we got here a bunch of witnesses told us they saw the plane low to the ground and tried to get up but didn’t get up in time and crashed as you can see right there,” said Donjon.

Authorities are still in the early phases of the investigation but are ruling out engine problems.