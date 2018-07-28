LIVE STREAM: Five members of Coleman family laid to rest at northwest side church

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five members of the Coleman family are being laid to rest today at Eastern Star Church.

The service will remember Horace “Butch” Coleman, 70, and his wife, Belinda “Toni,” 69, Horace’s brother, Irvin “Ray,” 76; Horace’s daughter, Angela, 45, and Angela’s son Maxwell, 2.

They passed away in a tragic duck boat accident last week near Branson, Missouri. Of 11 Coleman family members aboard the boat, only Tia Coleman and her nephew, Donovan Coleman, survived.

The viewing was from 8 a.m. to noon with a celebration of their lives to follow.

Friday, mourners gathered at Grace Apostolic Church to celebrate the lives of Glenn, Arya, Evan and Reece Coleman.

