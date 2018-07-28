Indiana police probe officer-involved shooting in Fort Wayne

Posted 5:04 pm, July 28, 2018, by

File photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana are investigating a shooting by a Fort Wayne police officer early Saturday that critically injured a man.

Police said the officer described it as an officer-involved shooting when he called others to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the officer wasn’t injured. No other details and no identities were released.

The shooting is being investigated by Fort Wayne police, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s