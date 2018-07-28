Indiana Air National Guard unit returns from Afghanistan

File photo.

FORT WAYNE, Ind — About 300 members of the Fort Wayne-based 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard have returned from a three-month deployment at the Kandahar international air base in Afghanistan.

More than 200 relatives and friends greeted them Friday at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base after a flight from Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire. One held a sign saying, “I’ve waited 106 days for this moment … Welcome Home Daddy!”

The deployed contingent comprises about a third of the fighter wing. It was the wing’s largest deployment since 2016.

