Fishers Police Chief arrested for OWI, on paid administrative leave

Posted 6:11 am, July 28, 2018, by

Mitch Thompson

FISHERS, Ind. – The Mayor of Fishers has released a statement regarding the arrest of Police Chief Mitch Thompson.

In a media advisory, Mayor Scott Fadness said Thompson was placed on paid administrative leave following a personal injury accident.

According to a police report, the crash happened on North Keystone Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Responding officers report Thompson rear-ended a car causing it to strike a third vehicle.

Chief Thompson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Mayor Fadness says he appointed Assistant Chief Ed Gebhart as Acting Chief “until all facts related to the incident present themselves.”

IMPD is investigating the crash.

