× Clinton County crash involving deputy leaves 40-year-old woman dead

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 40-year-old Carroll County woman died Saturday following a two-vehicle crash with a sheriff’s deputy.

Just before 8:45 a.m., police were dispatched to SR 75 near CR 425 N on the report of a two-vehicle crash. After an investigation, police determined a 2002 Volkswagon, driven by Amanda Grimes, 40, of Camden, was traveling southbound when she left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Police say she overcorrected and crossed the center line. She was struck by a 2008 police car, driven by Clinton County Reserve Deputy William Amsler, 58.

Grimes reportedly died of her injuries suffered in the crash. Amsler was transported to a local hospital on the complaint of pain.

Preliminary evidence revealed the police car had emergency lights and siren activated, as Deputy Amsler was on an emergency call.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.