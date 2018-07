× Police investigating deadly crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of E. 10th St. and N. Emerson Ave. at about 5:30 p.m.

IMPD says two vehicles were involved, one of which caught on fire as a result of the collision.

It’s unclear at this time if others were injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.