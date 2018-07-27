Police investigate third shooting this week on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating another shooting on the near northeast side Friday morning. This marks the third shooting in the neighborhood in the last five days.

Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting at East 30th Street and Stuart Street shortly after 5:30 a.m.

A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. She is in serious condition, but IMPD tells us her injury is not life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time if police are still searching for a suspect.

This is the third shooting in the area since Monday. Yesterday, officers found Eric Averitte, 46, fatally shot in the front yard of his neighbor’s home in the 2800 Block of Stuart Street after receiving a report of shots fired.

On Monday, IMPD was dispatched to 2826 North Station Street—just three blocks away from the shooting Friday morning—in response to a caller stating someone had been shot. Officers found Montize Coe, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what happened in each of these incidents and who is responsible, but they say they can’t solve them alone. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).