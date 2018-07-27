Great Friday forecast for any outdoor plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much cooler today! Yesterday we were well into the 80s but today's high of 79 will be ideal for being outside. With high pressure swinging into control rain stays out of our area for Friday. We'll have plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day and we'll be partly cloudy for the afternoon. Bad news for allergy sufferers: Weed pollen and mold are both up today.

Meteorologist Star Derry will be in Westfield at the Colts training camp for Friday's Noon newscast. She'll hand out freebies at the CBS 4 tent during the afternoon.