Fallen Southport officer Aaron Allan honored by family, community 1 year after his death

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – It’s now been one year since Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty. On Friday, a crowd of hundreds gathered as Southport Police dedicated a memorial in his honor.

The memorial, which sits outside of the department’s new headquarters, features a large plaque with Allan’s name, and an inscription reading “Lt. Allan gave his life in the line of duty while serving his community on July 27, 2017. He was dedicated to his family, his fellow officers, The City of Southport, and the Community.”

During the ceremony, several speeches were given in Allan’s honor, including those by Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn, and Aaron Allan’s father, Jim Allan. Each speech remembered Lt. Allan as an amazing police officer and man; one who would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it.

“He was always about helping others. It wasn’t about chasing bad guys, or throwing somebody in jail. It was what can I do to help my community? For that I’m really proud he’s my son,” Jim Allan said later.

Perhaps the highlight of the ceremony came when Stacy Allan, the wife of Aaron Allan, spoke publicly for the first time since his death. In her speech, she thanked all those who have supported her family during the hardest year of their lives.

“I choose peace, I choose to live in the light of the lord, even in my darkest moments…I cling to hope, we cling to hope knowing that the good in this world far outweighs any evil,” she said.

Allan also took a moment during her speech to stop and wish her condolences to the Coleman family after nine members were killed in a duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri.

“To Tia Coleman, you had a tremendous loss last week. And as her family lays their beautiful family to rest, I think of them and they’re in my thoughts and prayers,” she said.

After the ceremony, the loved ones of Lt. Allan released dozens of balloons in the air in his honor.