Crews reopen soutbound I-65 after crash near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-65 are back open after a crash near Columbus Friday night.

INDOT told drivers to expect delays as they traveled near US 31 or mile marker 73. By 10:09 p.m., INDOT said the closure was complete and traffic was returning to normal.

COMPLETE I-65 MM 73.0 SB near US 31 / mile 73 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 28, 2018

Indiana State Police say the crash involved a truck pulling a camper, a firetruck and a tractor trailer. There were no injuries reported.