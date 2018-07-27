× Cool air lingers; rain to finish out July

What a gorgeous day to finish off the work week. We brought in a few clouds as we got into the afternoon, but overall, it’s been comfortable and beautiful.

If you have plans outdoors tonight, keep them! It’s going to be a nice evening to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

We stay dry to start the weekend. Rain chances will come by Sunday afternoon and evening. However, it will be spotty and most of us will stay dry.

Better chances of rain will come at the start of next week on Monday, as a warm front moves into the area.

The bulk of the rain will come on Tuesday. A few garden variety thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon.

We could certainly use the rain. Models suggesting near 2″ of rain possible by mid-next week.

However, we won’t have to worry about rain this evening. Skies will clear and temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 50’s.

Tomorrow will be another very pleasant day. Clouds will build into the afternoon and highs will top out in the lower 80’s.

The cool air sticks around for most of next week. More seasonable temperatures don’t return until Thursday and Friday.