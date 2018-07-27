× Community mourns 4 members of Indiana family killed in duck boat accident at funeral Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis community is remembering four people who tragically died in the Missouri duck boat accident.

The four members of Tia Coleman’s immediate family are being laid to rest at Grace Apostolic Church this morning. The viewing starts at 8 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at noon. Glenn, Arya, Evan and Reece drowned last Thursday while on a family vacation in Branson, Missouri. The duck boat they were on capsized when a thunderstorm brought winds with speeds of 50 to 60 miles per hour to the area.

Five other members of Coleman’s extended family died in the accident. They will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Out of the 11 family members on the boat, only Coleman and one of her nephews survived.

This tragedy has touched the hearts of many people in Indianapolis and across the nation.

On Monday, more than one hundred people went to a vigil at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to remember and honor the family.

Religious leaders offered prayers for each of the nine family members killed in the crash.

A GoFundMe page created to help the surviving members of the family has raised more $728,000, getting close to its one million dollar goal.

Members of the Coleman family say they are thankful for the support.

“They have shown great support to the Coleman family and the other extended families that are involved, and so we just want to thank the whole community and thank the nation,” Terry Webster, Coleman’s cousin said.

We will livestream the funeral service today on this post starting at noon.