Colts Camp Live with receiver Ryan Grant and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Colts Camp Live returned to Westfield's Grand Park.

IndyStar's Zak Keefer and Colts receiver Ryan Grant joined our Tricia Whitaker for Friday's broadcast.

The first topic of conversation revolved around quarterback Andrew Luck, who will have full participation in training camp without any limitations, according to GM Chris Ballard.

Luck has been the topic of conversation for the team since his shoulder surgery in early 2017. He missed all of last season after complaining of shoulder pain. Luck threw in practice, and it was a major step in his recovery. Keefer acknowledged that Luck wasn't sharp--he missed some throws, threw an interception and finished 11 of 19--but it's impossible to overstate the importance of seeing him at practice.

"They have their quarterback back out there now. He's got a long way to go, but this was really, really positive for this team," Keefer said.

Luck has to get his footwork back and knock off a lot of rust after missing so much time. Keefer expressed optimism in Luck's progress as he works to reestablish his timing and get into the flow of the game.

With so much focus on Luck, the fact that Thursday marked the first practice under new head coach Frank Reich flew under the radar. Reich inherits a 4-12 football team in the midst of a rebuilding project. But Reich isn't satisfied with simply rebuilding. An offensive guru, Reich will be very hands-on with the offensive unit, Keefer said.

Ryan Grant, one of the Colts' free-agent acquisitions, joined the broadcast to talk about the upcoming season. He said coaches and fans were excited to see Luck out on the field. Aside from T.Y. Hilton, the Colts have few established receivers on the roster, meaning there will be competition to secure a spot.

"My mentality is to learn as much as possible and learn all the positions and be 100-percent on all my assignments so I can be out there so Andrew Luck can give me the ball," Grant said.

Grant made his way to Indy after failing a physical with the Baltimore Ravens. He believes landing with the Colts "lit a flame" that won't go out for a long time.

"It's a new and a great opportunity for me and the Colts organization," he said. "I just want to showcase my skill set as much as possible and take advantage of all the opportunities given to me."

He described Reich's approach as "relentless" and said he's been direct in communicating what he expects from the team.

Off the field, Grant said he likes to "chill" and talk on the phone to his parents and friends. He said sometimes it's great just to "kick back."

Keefer said Grant has plenty of opportunities given the team's situation at wide receiver. As for Keefer's expectations for the season, he said it's hard to bet against Luck, who's never had a losing season. He expressed concerns about the remade defensive unit and believes the Colts have the deepest offensive line unit they've had in years.

The Colts kick off their preseason on Aug. 9 at Seattle. Our newsgathering partners at FOX59 will broadcast the game.

