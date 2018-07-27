Clothing boutique that gives 10% of sales to local abused women expands to Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A local store is expanding its mission with a new location in Greenwood. First Harvest is a clothing boutique, but they're not just another fashion store. Every purchase helps abused or women battling addictions and now even more women will reap the benefits of their success.

Kimmie and Matt Bridges are the owners of First Harvest clothing boutique. Their now empty store in the Greenwood Park Mall will soon be filled with the latest fashion. This is their second store in less than a year.

"I was kind of just bored with my 9 to 5 day job and so I told him I'm like I grabbed $1,500 out of our savings account which is all we had in there then I bought a bunch of clothes and launched a website," Kimmie said.

The website was so successful the couple decided to set up shop here in the Fashion Mall at Keystone. They knew they wanted their store to have meaning and it's all in the name.

"So our name comes from Proverbs 3:9 it says honor the Lord with your wealth with the first of your harvest," Kimmie said.

What they get, they give a portion away.

"We give 10% of all of our profits to a women’s organization called Mercy Multiplied and they bring women in free of charge of six months at a time and help them through whatever they're recovering from. Whether it's abuse, addiction or sex trafficking," Kimmie said.

After much success, Matt and Kimmie say it's time to expand their mission.

"My heart's in Greenwood. We wanted to bring just something unique to greenwood and give it something special," Matt said.

Six months after opening their first store, the couple decided to launch their own clothing line with a logo that represents home for matt.

"The ‘V’ in the middle of harvest is just two (pieces of) wheat and it represents Indiana. It represents just the agricultural side of things," Matt said.

Their own line has become their most popular items. A lot of items are sold out on their website. The fashion philanthropy duo says they believe they're blessed because they give and Hoosiers want to be a part of that.

"They're representing the mission whenever they wear the brand on their shirt and people love it. It's so cool," Kimmie said.

The grand opening for the Greenwood Park Mall is set for August 4.