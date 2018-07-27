88-year-old woman’s home burglarized while at doctor’s appointment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the thieves who broke into an elderly woman’s home.

On Thursday afternoon, while an 88-year-old woman was at a doctor’s appointment, thieves burglarized her home on the city’s near west side. Thieves cut the screen on a back window and climbed inside Mary’s home. Since the thieves are still on the loose, the woman asked CBS4 not to show her face or give out her last name.

“(It’s) heartbreaking because I never went through anything like that before,” said Mary, burglary victim.

When Mary returned from her heart doctor’s appointment, she found her home trashed.

“It looked like a cyclone hit it and the same way with the living room. They tore into everything they could get their hands on,” said Mary.

Mary told police the thieves stole her cell phone and cash. She believes they were also getting ready to steal her TV because it was unplugged and misplaced.

“It just makes it hard to think that you’re 88 years old, you worked hard all your life and somebody just tries to tear your house up,” said Mary.

Mary says the thieves also took her husband’s watch and even opened his Bible to see if there was anything hiding in it.

“I really don’t think that they fear the Lord because if they did, they wouldn’t be messing with somebody’s Bible,” said Mary.

If the thieves were looking for drugs, there weren’t any inside the home. At her doctor’s request, Mary brought all her medicine with her. The 88-year-old woman has one question for whoever broke into her home.

“What if it happened to their mother, how would they feel,” said Mary.

If you know anything that could help police catch these thieves, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.