Personal reflection the intent of updated Christ Church Cathedral #EveryFamilyIsHoly campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral’s #EveryFamilyIsHoly campaign has been updated to personally engage viewers with the concept of separation and US immigration policy.

The popular and controversial display switched out figurines of the Holy Family in a chain-link detention center for a life-sized mirror. The reflection allows visitors to envision themselves in the plight of the detained and separated families.

“We are changing the icon on our lawn to focus on the commandment to love our neighbor as we love ourselves, including those who have come to our country for the safety of their families,” said Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis Dean and Rector Steve Carlsen in a news release. “We have placed in the cage a large mirror to invite those who see this image to ask themselves, ‘How would I want to be treated?’”

The church’s intent with the displays is ‘to bring awareness to the humanitarian atrocities from the United States’ “zero tolerance” immigration policies,’ according to the release.

Organizers say the original display reached a significant global audience via social media since its launch July 3.