Motorcycles on Meridian, Indiana’s largest beer festival, unique Burger Battle make downtown Indy the place to be this weekend

Motorcycles on Meridian

Downtown Indy

Motorcycles on Meridian is back! This is one of the most iconic two-wheel events in the country and a definite must-see in downtown Indy! On Saturday from 4pm to midnight, Monument Circle, South Meridian Street and Georgia Street will be lined with motorcycles and their riders. It’s free to the public and fun for everyone from the big-time motorcycle enthusiasts to those who don’t own a motorcycle.

Indiana Microbrewers Festival

Military Park at White River State Park

The 23rd Annual Indiana Microbrewers Festival is happening this Saturday from 2-6pm at Military Park in downtown Indy. The event is Indiana’s largest beer festival will feature over 100 Indiana breweries, food, cask ales, specialty beers, and as many 3 oz. pours as you can responsibly drink. But don’t forget your photo ID because it is a 21+ event.

Indy’s Burger Battle

West Georgia Street, Downtown

Indy’s Burger Battle is back! Restaurants from around the city will are setting up on west Georgia Street this Saturday from 1-4pm. Each vendor will create their own unique burgers to serve as sliders for hungry attendees who also serve as judges. For the price of the $35 ticket, attendees get to try one slider from every restaurant as well as enjoy one beer pour. At the end of the day, votes will be tallied to name the People’s Choice and Critics Choice winners. Plus, proceeds help benefit Building Tomorrow.

Colts Training Camp

Grand Park Sports Campus

Colts Training Camp is officially in session! There’s plenty for fans to enjoy at Grand Park in Westfield. This year’s Training Camp will feature Colts City, Colts In Motion, the Play 60 Zone, the Colts Pro Shop and more. They will also have theme days including Kids’ Day this Saturday from 12-4pm. Sunday is Colts BBQ Bash Night on from 5-9pm. Admission for Colts training camp is FREE, but you do need to download a ticket to enter the bleacher seating area each day. (NOTE: The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the duration of Training Camp inside the ticketed seating area.)

Jazz on the Monon

Carmel’s Center Green

Enjoy Jazz on the Monon featuring Tad Robinson at the event’s new location on Carmel’s Center Green. The concert goes from 6-9pm and admission is free! Concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, and bike racks will be provided for guests that prefer to pedal and park. Bike racks will not be monitored, so bring a lock to secure your bike.

Paws for a Cause 5K

Four Day Ray Brewing, Fishers

Grab your dog and your running shoes because the Paws for a Cause 5K is this Saturday in Fishers. The race kicks off at 9:30am and proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Hamilton County. Dogs are welcome to participate (they even receive medals just like their human counterparts) but don’t forget the leash! After the race, there will be a Post Race Social presented by Four Day Ray Brewing and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Custom food and drink menus will be available with 10% of proceeds being donated to the Humane Society of Hamilton County.

