Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in June on the west side.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 13, officers were called to the intersection of W. Washington and N. Addison on the report of a person struck. Ruben Denizard, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver took off. The next day, the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was found, but the suspect was gone. The silver van was badly damaged.

Police say they arrested Brett Marksbary, 55, this week on preliminary felony charges for fleeing the scene of a fatal accident. At the time of his arrest, he was already behind bars for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.