Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition to train teams from other cities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cities across the country looking to curb violence are turning their attention to the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. It’s now named a national training site for the organization.

“If you’re gonna learn, why not learn from the experts?” Robert Kilo said.

Kilo is the chairman of the Cleveland Ten Point Coalition steering committee. They’re starting their own coalition, so he visited Indianapolis Thursday to learn how the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition works to curb violence in youth 12-24 years old.

“There’s been tremendous results here, as a citizen of Cleveland we want to see that the church of Jesus Christ and in our city rise up and deal with the violence we have as a city,” Kilo said.

That goal united them, an IMPD deputy chief, the attorney general, clergy members, former gang members and Ten Point members all around the same table for a discussion. The key the stakeholders agreed was getting the community behind the effort. Then, they went on patrol. Soon other cities will undergo similar training.

“We’re gonna be training cities across the country that want to launch Ten Point in their cities and we’re going to be teaching them how to do the boots on the ground piece, how do you mobilize communities,” Rev. Charles Harrison, the board president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, said.

IMPD’s police chief told reporters his detectives have identified dozens of teens who are connected to nearly two dozen shooting incidents in Indianapolis and Lawrence.

But Harrison said they’ve seen success in reducing violence in the areas they patrol. In just a few days the Highland Vicinity neighborhood will reach two years without a homicide and Crown Hill will reach 1,000 days without a youth homicide. Meanwhile in the area they patrol on the far-east side, they’ve gone 189 days without a youth homicide.

“I really think that the Butler Tarkington model needs to be replicated in every neighborhood in the city,” Harrison said.

It’s success the team from Cleveland hopes to replicate.

“We want our young people to not only live out their life expectancy but their God given purpose and there’s just too many of them being shot and killed in the streets of Cleveland and really across the country,” Kilo said.

Friday a team from Peoria, Illinois will be in town to learn from the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.