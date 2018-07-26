Indiana baby dies after being left in hot car, father says

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old left in a hot car in southern Indiana, WAVE reports.

Emergency crews were called to the Express Care in New Albany for a report of an unresponsive baby on Monday. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of death is still under investigation, but the father of the baby Aiden, Aaron Turner, told WAVE his son died after being left in a hot car.

Turner says the baby’s mother told him she dropped off their 2-year-old daughter at day care Monday morning before heading to work. Aiden was also supposed to go to day care, but she says she forgot about him in the backseat.

She found him still in his car seat and unresponsive when she left work for the day.

The New Albany Police Department is investigating the baby’s death.