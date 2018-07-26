Police investigate fatal shooting on near northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted 7:32 am, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21AM, July 26, 2018

Photo from scene on July 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting on the near northeast side of the city.

The investigation began around 5 a.m. in the 2800 block of Stuart Street, near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Officers were called to the scene on a report of shots fired, but they didn’t see anything because it was dark outside when they responded. Later in the morning, a male was found dead in front of the house. Police say he died of a gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time, so police can’t tell if it was targeted or not.

“We need people to tell us what’s going on. We need them to be our eyes and ears we need them to come forward and tell us what’s going on,” IMPD Commander Roger Spurgeon said at the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

