Franklin man charged with possession of child porn after 3-month investigation

Posted 8:46 pm, July 26, 2018, by

File photo

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A Franklin man is being charged with possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say 41-year-old Gary Dismore was arrested Wednesday after a three-month investigation by the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, with the assistance of Noblesville and Franklin police.

The findings of the investigation led detectives to serve a search warrant at a Franklin home, where police say evidence was uncovered and Dismore was taken into custody.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information or tips about suspected child pornography or other child crimes can submit an anonymous tip at www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

