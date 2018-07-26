Expect a cooler, less humid Friday
A cold front brought a few t-storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Behind the front we’ll have cooler, less humid weather lasting through the weekend.
A stronger storm system will approach the state Sunday and bring a chance for late day thunderstorms.
A daily chance for ran will be with us through early next week.
We’ll have morning sunshine and afternoon clouds Friday.
We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday.
T-storms are likely Monday.
Highs will be in the 80s through the weekend.
The rain will end Tuesday.
Up to an inch of rain is likely early next week.