Expect a cooler, less humid Friday

A cold front brought a few t-storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Behind the front we’ll have cooler, less humid weather lasting through the weekend.

A stronger storm system will approach the state Sunday and bring a chance for late day thunderstorms.

A daily chance for ran will be with us through early next week.

We’ll have morning sunshine and afternoon clouds Friday.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday.

T-storms are likely Monday.

Highs will be in the 80s through the weekend.

The rain will end Tuesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely early next week.