× BREAKING: Explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) _ Eyewitnesses say online an explosion has taken place outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Police did not immediately respond to comments on the incident.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.